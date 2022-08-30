Juventus surprisingly earns praise from Adani

Lele Adani is one of the most critical pundits in Italian football when he talks about Juventus.

The former defender is outspoken, and one certain thing is that he doesn’t like Juventus and how they play under Max Allegri.

When he gets on the microphone, he ensures he makes that known, but he finally praised them for something they did right.

The 48-year-old admits Juventus were in stunning form in the first half of their game against AS Roma at the weekend.

The Bianconeri took the lead through a well-struck free kick from Dusan Vlahovic. Manuel Locatelli appeared to have doubled their lead with a fine strike, but VAR struck it off because of a handball in the build-up.

The Bianconeri seemed to take their foot off the gas in the second half, and Roma scored an equalising goal.

Adani was impressed and says he has never seen Juve play like that.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For me, Juve had to win this match, Roma drew but in my opinion they had lost it in football. Beginning from the attitude and approach, giving himself up to Juve. Vlahovic’s goal is his first and only shot on goal. That way of kicking is great. But I had never seen a Juve like that of the first half.”

Juve FC Says

Our first half against AS Roma showed what we could do when we are in top shape.

The performance of most of our players was great, and it was clear to see that we are capable of the best showings.

What Max Allegri needs to do now is to consistently get this level of performance from his players.