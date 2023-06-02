Juventus surprisingly has a shot at signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the world, is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season.

The World Cup winner has decided not to extend his contract with PSG and has received proposals from his former club, Barcelona, to make a return.

Barcelona is reportedly confident that Messi will choose to rejoin them, despite the fact that he has also received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club.

However, other clubs are also expressing interest in acquiring Messi’s services. According to Tuttomercatoweb, bookmakers believe that Juventus is among the contenders vying for his signature.

Juventus is expected to release Angel di Maria in the summer, and Messi is seen as one potential replacement for his compatriot at the Allianz Stadium. However, the competition for Messi’s signature is expected to be fierce, and the odds of Juventus winning the race are considered low.

The future destination of Lionel Messi remains uncertain, but it is clear that several top clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus, are eager to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Signing Messi would be one superb piece of business, but it is almost certain that will not happen.

Some of the problems we have now started when we added Cristiano Ronaldo to our squad in 2018.

We cannot afford a deal for Messi and must avoid the temptation of doing more than we can, considering the trouble we experienced recently.

There would be much cheaper players on the market who can make an impact on our book if we add them to it.