Juventus reportedly fear Federico Chiesa and Inter already have an agreement in principle over a transfer.

The 26-year-old has found himself in a miserable position this summer. Unwanted by the club’s new manager Thiago Motta, he has been told to find himself a new home.

Despite circulating rumors linking the Italy international with a host of clubs between Italy and abroad, a concrete track has yet to surface.

But according to La Repubblica via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are worried about one scenario in particular: They suspect Chiesa has agreed to join Inter either sooner or later.

The former Fiorentina star is running on an expiring contract, so he will be able to sign with a new club on a free transfer next summer.

Hence, Juventus fear Chiesa has an accord to join their blood rivals as a free agent next summer.

Moreover, the Nerazzurri could even attempt to advance their plans by launching a low-ball offer by the end of August.

The reigning Italian champions still have to deal with their own deadwood. But if they manage to offload the likes of Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic, they could have room for Chiesa on the wage bill.

In this case, the source believes Inter would present Juventus with an offer of 10 million euros to sign the Euro 2020 immediately.

The Bianconeri faithful would certainly loathe this scenario, but the management’s hand could be forced by the end of the summer transfer session, as they can’t afford to keep a star like Chiesa on the sidelines for an entire season and then lose his services for free.