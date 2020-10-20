Juventus suspends all youth team activities to curb the spread of Covid-19

As Covid-19 continues to spread around their Under23 team, Juventus has temporarily halted its youth team activities.

Nine players and coaches have already contracted the virus among their under23 ranks including their manager, Lamberto Zauli.

The spread isn’t stopping and the club has decided to suspend all youth team activities.

The suspension affects both the male and female youth teams, as confiemd by Juventus.

The club has released an official statement to that effect in which it makes it clear that those who have tested positive and their close contacts have been placed in self-isolation.

“Following the confirmation of some cases of Covid -19 in some teams of the Youth Sector, Juventus announce that it was precautionarily decided to temporarily suspend the activity of the male and female youth sector,” Juventus’ official announcement reads.

“The positive cases and their close contacts have been placed into fiduciary isolation in compliance with current legislation.”

The club also confirmed that yet another player from their under23 team has tested positive for the virus.

Alessandro Di Pardo has been named as the player. He and his close contacts will now be self-isolating for the period of time that was stipulated by the law.

“Juventus Football Club announce that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, another member of the U23 team emerged positive with Covid-19 today: this is the footballer Alessandro Di Pardo,” the statement reads.

Juve will hope that this suspension will stamp out the virus from their youth team when things return to normal.