Juventus and Bologna are reportedly considering swapping the services of their two right-backs, Joao Mario and Emil Holm.

The Portuguese international joined the Bianconeri last summer in an indirect exchange for Alberto Costa, who signed for Porto. But while the latter has established himself as a key player for the Dragao, Mario has been a major letdown in Turin, struggling to gain any playing time.

Therefore, Juventus remain on high alert in the final few days of the January transfer session. If a suitable profile is available, they’ll be looking to pounce on the opportunity to sign him.

Holm to Juventus, Joao Mario to Bologna?

According to Il Corriere di Bologna (via TuttoJuve), Holm and Mario could swap clubs in the coming days, with the two clubs pondering an exchange of loans.

Holm is a 25-year-old right-back who has been plying his trade in Serie A since joining Spezia in 2021.

Due to his hardworking ethics and never-say-die attitude, the full-back has been likened to former Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was an instrumental player for the Bianconeri during Antonio Conte’s reign and Max Allegri’s first stint.

The Swede has been linked with a move to Juventus in the past, but he signed for Atalanta in 2023, before joining Bologna a year later. This season, he made 19 appearances across all competitions, contributing with a goal and five assists.

Holm also wanted at Napoli & Wolves

Unlike Mario, who is already an afterthought at Juventus, Holm is part of Vincenzo Italiano’s plans. However, Nadir Zortea is now considered Bologna’s first choice right-back, while the experienced Lorenzo Di Silvestri still receives occasional opportunities.

However, Juventus are facing stern competition for the Swedish international, as Napoli are keeping close tabs on the player, and the same goes for Premier League strugglers Wolves.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if there be concrete developments on this track in the coming hours.