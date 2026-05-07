CAGLIARI, ITALY - JANUARY 17: Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and Juventus FC at Stadio Sant'Elia on January 17, 2026 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Juventus are interested in Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka, and they’re willing to send Teun Koopmeiners to the capital to facilitate the deal.

The two clubs are involved in a tight race for the coveted fourth place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri currently occupy the spot, but their unexpected draw against Hellas Verona on Sunday allowed the Giallorossi to reduce the gap to a single point after hammering Fiorentina by four unanswered goals on Monday night.

But in addition to fighting for a Champions League berth, Juventus and Roma could also cross paths on the transfer market.

Juventus keeping tabs on Roma defender Evan Ndicka

This summer, signing a new defender will be one of the priorities for the Juventus management, as Luciano Spalletti is currently operating with limited options at the back.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini have set their sights on Ndicka.

The Paris native is a youth product of Auxerre, who went on to make a name for himself at Eintracht Frankfurt before joining Roma in 2023.

The Ivorian rapidly established himself as a key figure in the Giallorossi’s backline. But with his contract expiring in June 2028, this could be the ideal time for the Romans to cash in on his services.

The Italian capital side will reportedly entertain offers starting from €40 million. Ndicka has also landed on Barcelona’s shortlist, as the Catalans could turn to him should they fail to land Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, who remains their top target.

Ndicka is a left-footed defender who is comfortable playing either at the heart of the three-man backline, or on the left side. Therefore, he could rotate with either Gleison Bremer or Lloyd Kelly.

Juventus hoping to tempt Roma with Teun Koopmeiners addition

Albanese adds that Juventus could try to reduce the cost of the operation by offering Koopmeiners in a swap deal.

The 28-year-old cost the Old Lady €60 million in the summer of 2024, but hasn’t been able to replicate the inspiring form he displayed during his time at Atalanta under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Therefore, the Roma head coach could be interested in a reunion with the Dutch midfielder. The 68-year-old could be the ideal manager to revive the midfielder’s fading career.

Although Koopmeiners had forced his way out of Gasperini’s court by refusing to train, the source believes that it is now considered water under the bridge.