Juventus sweat on key player’s availability against Napoli with tests this morning

Juventus will be worried about the possible absence of Federico Chiesa this weekend, after he returned early from international duty with Italy.

The winger could well be our most influential forward in the squad at present, the man with that star-power that can win you any match alone, but we may have to try and deal with the Azzurri without him.

He is currently undergoing tests at J Medical as we try to analyse how to deal with his current injury, as confirmed by Sky Italia, but his involvement is yet to be ruled out as for when we take on Napoli on Saturday evening.

The international break is one we are rarely favoured by, losing a number of key players to either injury or a positive Covid-test last season, and we could really have done with a little bit of luck this month, especially after failing to win both of our opening two Serie A clashes.

We are also expected to be without our South American players this weekend due to the fact that both Argentina and Brazil play in the early hours of tomorrow, which could well lead to a further selection headache.

Is Chiesa the main star of Juventus now? Who would you replace him with in attack this weekend?

Patrick