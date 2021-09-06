Juventus sweat over midfielder’s ‘delicate’ injury for Napoli clash

Juventus will have an anxious wait to find out the extent of Rodrigo Bentancur‘s injury, with the Uruguay boss describing his injury as ‘delicate’.

The midfielder was unable to complete either of his two international fixtures so far this international break, but his the Uruguay boss insists he is hopeful that he will be able to select him to play against Ecuador in the coming days.

“I’m not a doctor but there have been similar injuries in the past,” Tabarez told reporters(via Football.Italia).

“The problem is in a delicate area but if it deflates and is treated correctly, it’s not a problem and it’s resolved quickly.

“There’s hope that he will be there on Thursday.”

With any luck, he will be deemed unavailable for Thursday to give him more of recovering to play for his club, as I’m sure Uruguay should have more than enough in their squad to deal with Ecuador in his absence.

It would appear highly unlikely that any players will be ready to take on Napoli on Saturday if they are playing late on Thursday night, slash into the early hours of Friday (local time), which may well pose enough of a problem on it’s own.

Will Juventus have some serious selection issues without any of their South American contingent on Saturday?

Patrick