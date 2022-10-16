Juventus sweating over Bremer’s physical condition

For the first time since making the crosstown switch from Torino to Juventus, Gleison Bremer made his return to the his old ground when the two rivals collided in the Derby della Mole on Saturday.

Naturally, the Brazilian received a raucous welcome from his old supporters who jeered him for as long as he lasted on the pitch.

Unfortunately for the Bianconeri, the defender’s outing was cut short by an injury sustained while trying to block a shot.

The 25-year-old left his place on the pitch for club captain Leonardo Bonucci on the 51st minute, leaving Juventus sweating over his condition.

According to DAZN via Calciomercato, Bremer hurt his left thigh flexor, and the first indications aren’t positive.

In the next few hours, the player will undergo tests at the J-Medical centre to reveal the extent of his knock. The source says that there’s a fear of either stretching or elongation.

The former Torino defender has been a protagonist in Max Allegri’s starting formation from the very start of the campaign. In the first ten Serie A fixtures, he was always present in the heart of the defense.

We’ll provide you with more updates on Bremer’s condition as soon as they emerge.