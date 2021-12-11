Juventus sweating over Dybala’s latest injury

This season, Paulo Dybala has once again cemented himself as the most vital player at Juventus.

The Argentine’s unique skills helped the Bianconeri unlocking defenses, and his personal scoring stats have improved as well.

But unfortunately for La Joya, the injury plague continues to hunt him.

The former Palermo man sustained a knock against Sampdoria last September that saw him missing several weeks of action.

Dybala was starting to build some momentum, but it was once again interrupted with another disappointment, as he left the pitch injured as early as the twelve minute against Venezia.

His absence left Juventus short of ideas, and the match ended in 1-1 draw.

Afterwards, Max Allegri admitted that fielding the 28-year-old from the start was a risk. The manage had already taken the player off during the halftime break against Malmo on Wednesday.

While he appeared to have shaken off that scare, his appearance against Venezia might have aggravated the injury.

According to Calciomercato, the initial reports from Turin claim that the injury is only a muscular one related to the right thigh.

However, more tests will be required in the next hours to full understand its extent.

The Bianconeri are already missing Federico Chiesa, and the lack of creativity on the pitch was plain to see following Dybala’s exit.

Here’s for a swift recovery.