Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz sustained an injury scare leaving his availability for the Coppa Italia final in great doubt.

According to IlBianconero, the squad resumed training straight away on Monday despite playing on Sunday evening against Salernitana in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Max Allegri and the technical staff have begun their preparations for Wednesday’s big showdown against Atalanta which will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Those who started yesterday’s contest had a lighter work, split between the gym and the swimming pool.

However, Yildiz had to skip Monday’s training session altogether due to a shoulder knock that he received during yesterday’s match.

The 18-year-old’s condition will be assessed tomorrow, as the club hopes that he manages to shake it off in time ahead of the trip to Rome.

On the other hand, there are positive updates concerning the conditions of club captain Danilo and his compatriot Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian duo missed yesterday’s match due to respective muscular injuries.

But as the source tells it, the two defenders joined their teammates in training, which suggests they’re on the right path toward recovery.

This would be a timely boost for Allegri who would certainly love to have Danilo, in particular, at his disposal for the cup final.

On another note, Juventus will be without Manuel Locatelli who will miss the clash due to a yellow-card suspension.