Juventus are reportedly concerned by the physical condition of Lloyd Kelly, who is dealing with two separate physical issues.

The Englishman has been omnipresent in the starting lineup since the beginning of the season. He didn’t miss a minute of action under the guidance of Igor Tudor, a choice that was also confirmed by Massimo Brambilla, who acted as caretaker last Wednesday against Udinese.

But last weekend, the 27-year-old was nowhere to be seen on Luciano Spalletti’s debut in Cremona due to an injury.

Lloyd Kelly could be out with a thigh problem

Initial reports revealed that the player has been struggling with back pain, which prompted the decision to rest him on Saturday.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Kelly has already overcome his back pain, but he’s now dealing with a thigh problem.

Lloyd Kelly and Nico Paz (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The former Bournemouth and Newcastle defender trained on his own on Sunday, which indicates that he might not be fit enough for Tuesday’s vital Champions League contest against Sporting CP.

The technical staff will be monitoring Kelly’s condition closely before making a final decision on whether to include him in the matchday squad.

The Bristol native has thus far made 12 appearances this season between Serie A and the Champions League. He managed to score two goals and provide an assist.

Who would replace Kelly against Sporting?

It should be noted that the Bianconeri’s backline is already missing the services of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, who won’t return to action for at least another few weeks.

Interestingly, Spalletti addressed this deficiency at the back by converting Teun Koopmeiners to a left central defender.

The Dutchman joined Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti at the back against Cremenose, but Daniele Rugani remains an alternative solution.