Unfortunately for Juventus, Manuel Locatelli was sent home after only spending a few hours in the Italy camp.

While carrying out routine tests, the national team’s medical staff detected a slight fracture in the player’s tenth rib.

Therefore, the 25-year-old will miss the Azzurri’s next two decisive qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine.

As for the Bianconeri, they’re crossing their fingers hoping to get their pivotal midfielder back before the crucial Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter.

The Old Lady will host the Nerezzurri at the Allianz Stadium on November 26th.

According to Tuttosport, Locatelli will be given a few days of rest while possibly receiving painkillers.

The club will be aiming to gradually bring him back to training in order to maintain his best physical condition.

Then the medical staff will carefully monitor his condition before deciding whether or not he’s fit enough to take part in the major contest.

Missing the services of the former Milan and Sassuolo man would be a major blow for Max Allegri given the player’s tactical importance.

Locatelli operates at the very center of the 3-5-2 formation, acting as the lynchpin who holds it all together.

But if the Euro 2020 winner fails to make a speedy recovery, the source believes Hans Nicolussi Caviglia would be his natural replacement.

The 23-year-old has only made his first appearance of the season last weekend, coming in as a late substitute.

Nevertheless, the Juventus youth product is well-accustomed to the Regista role. But it remains to be seen if Allegri would be willing to thrust him on the big stage.