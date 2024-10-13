Juventus have a new injury concern, as Weston McKennie skipped the American national team’s friendly match against Panama on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old would have loved to feature in front of his fellow Texans at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, but he remained on the bench.

After the contest, USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that the former Schalke man is dealing with a physical issue that prevented him from taking the pitch in last night’s friendly.

“We are trying to preserve McKennie as he arrived with some problems,” said the Argentine in his post-match interview via IlBianconero

“These aren’t serious issues, but with some uncomfortable situations.

“Will he return against Mexico? If we believe he is 100% and there wouldn’t be any risks, he could be a starter, but we do not want to risk him.”

While Juventus certainly appreciate Pochettino’s approach, Thiago Motta and his technical staff will be worried about the situation.

After all, the Italo-Brazilian manager was reportedly looking to deploy McKennie as an attacking midfielder against Lazio as a replacement for Teun Koopmeiners will be out with a fractured rib.

The Texan has been a regular starter for Juventus since being reinstated to the squad after signing a contract extension last month.

He has thus far made six appearances between Serie A and the Champions League, contributing with a single goal in the process.