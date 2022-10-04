On Tuesday morning, Juventus held a training session as a part of the preparations for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Maccabi Haifa.

The Bianconeri have already lost their first two European fixture to Paris Saint Germain and Benfica, and anything but a win tomorrow would spell the end of their hopes in reaching the tournament’s last 16.

So while Max Allegri needs to have his most in-form players at his disposal, Arkadiusz Milik is apparently in doubt for tomorrow’s match, as reported by ilBianconero.

The first part of the team’s training session was open to the public, and the Pole’s absence didn’t go unnoticed.

It was later revealed that the former Napoli man was working alone in the gym while his teammates took the field.

The source reassures that the player’s condition doesn’t seem too worrying, but whether he’ll be able to shake off this issue in time for tomorrow’s clash or not remains to be seen.

Although Milik’s presence would be dearly missed upfront, Juventus should still have enough talent at their disposal to shrug aside the Middle Eastern club.

Therefore, if the striker needs to undergo additional tests to shed more light on his condition, then it would better to avoid the risk, despite the high stakes.