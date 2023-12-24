While they were happy to secure an important away win in Frosinone, Juventus returned home with three points and as many injury concerns.

The Bianconeri earned the victory in the late minutes thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s header. Jaime Baez had canceled Kenan Yildiz’s opener.

However, Max Allegri was left with major concerns ahead of next weekend’s showdown against Roma at the Allianz Stadium, as three of his players sustained knocks.

According to ilBianconero, Alex Sandro could be the most serious case after being forced to leave the match in the first half due to a muscle strain.

The Brazilian veteran will most likely skip the clash against the Giallorossi.

Moreover, Manuel Locatelli left his spot on the pitch for Hans Nicolussi Caviglia after picking up a knock to the pelvis following a collision with Enzo Barrenechea.

This is an untimely accident for the Italian midfielder who had recently fractured his tenth rib.

Finally, Weston McKennie managed to finish the encounter on the pitch but as the source notes, he was seen limping following a challenge from Francesco Gelli in the first half.

The source expects further updates in the coming hours regarding the trio’s conditions.

Allegri will also be without Andrea Cambiaso for the encounter against Roma. The wingback picked up his fifth booking of the season so he’ll have to serve a one-match ban.

But the good news for Juventus is the expected return of Federico Chiesa who should overcome his injury and rejoin his teammates in Tuesday’s training session.