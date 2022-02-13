Juventus swoop late to deny Atalanta after wonder-strike

Atalanta may feel pained after Juventus equalised in injury time, with Danilo’s header cancelling out Ruslan Malinovskyi’s long-range effort.

The Old Lady nearly found another extremely early goal when Dusan Vlahovic lashed his shot towards the top-left corner, only for Marco Sportiello to make a spectacular save. We came close twice more inside the opening 15 minutes, only to send the efforts just wide of the post once each by Vlahovic and Dybala before the two sides began to cancel each other out as both sides found their concentration levels.

Our next real chance came ten minutes into the second-half, when that man Vlahovic got himself onto a rebound, but his shot to the left was caught by the quick-thinking of Sportiello.

Matthijs De Ligt made his first mistake of the match and is forced to give away a free-kick from distance, and the hosts somehow punished us from distance. Ruslan Malinovskyi has the balled laid off for him, and he unleashed an outrageously powerful strike from distance which left Wojciech Szczesny with no chance of saving.

Allegri threw on more attackers as we went in search of a goal, with Juan Cuadrado and Moise Kean joining Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala on the field.

We piled forward throughout the final 10 minutes, and we finally got back level thanks to Paulo Dybala’s corner kick, after we had been knocking on the door, with Danilo running from deep to leap and meet the cross to send it into the far side netting.

It was a nice save for us to get the point late on, and we will have to take that despite likely being the better side for much of the game, but the draw is most likely the fairest result in the end.

Which team do you expect these two dropped points to affect the most?

Patrick