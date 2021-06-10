Transfer News

Juventus table 3 million euro contract for Barcelona target

June 10, 2021 - 9:31 am

Juventus are claimed to have tried to gazump Barcelona in their bid to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay this summer.

The Dutchman is set to star for the Netherlands in the upcoming European Championships, but his future after that is currently undecided.

Depay is out of contract over the coming weeks, and was strongly believed to be on his way to the Nou Camp, but the Old Lady have supposedly launch a bid to change that.

Barca will already be reeling from their recent failure to land Gini Wijnaldum, who appeared certain to join the club only to get gazumped by Paris Saint-Germain at the last-minute, and the same could well happen here.

Mundo Deportivo(via VI.NL) claims that we have moved to offer the 27 year-old a contract worth three million euros per year, while they also add that Barcelona remain confident of striking their deal.

Depay would prove an exciting addition to our frontline, with his ability to play wide or at centre-forward, and his consistency in recent seasons has been a delight to see.

It remains to be seen whether any of Dybala, Ronaldo or Alvaro Morata will be staying at the club beyond the summer, with rumours that all could stay or go, but I struggle to believe that more than one of those will not be in Turin come the close of the window.

Patrick

Avatar

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn June 10, 2021 at 11:29 am

    This would be a nice signing! And push ronaldo further down the pecking order if he decides to greedily stay

