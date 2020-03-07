Juventus take on Inter for Tonali and Werner

Juventus are expected to go head-to-head with Inter for a number of transfer targets this summer, including Sandro Tonali and Timo Werner.

The two sides meet this weekend in the latest edition of the Derby D’Italia but directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are expected to continue the Juve v Inter duel in the run up to the summer transfer window.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that the Bianconeri will be in the race with Inter for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa with La Viola owner Rocco Commissio pusging to renew the players contract while Chiesa is pushing to leave the club.

According to the report, Juventus are also well ahead of Inter in the race to sign Sandro Tonali and also have the preference of the player himself, although the Brescia midfielder could cost close to €50m.

A more vague target could be RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner who recently renewed with the Bundesligsa side, but continues to be of interest to a number of top European sides, including both Italian clubs.

Finally, Juventus may make another attempt to sign Inter’s on loan striker Mauro Icardi, especially if they decide not to renew Gonzalo Higuain’s contract. The Argentine, currently on loan at PSG, has enjoyed a strong season and would reportedly prefer a return to Inter in the summer.