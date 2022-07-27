Unfortunately for Juventus, Paul Pogba’s injury is forcing the club to review its transfer market strategy, especially in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman is supposed to be the bona fide leader of the midfield pack, but he’s now set to miss the first stages of the upcoming campaign after suffering a meniscus injury.

One of the players affected by the latest developments is Adrien Rabiot. The former Paris Saint Germain man has one year left on his contract.

While the player and the club were willing to entertain offers, it appears that the 27-year-old has now been taken off the market.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, only an irresistible offer would tempt Juventus to sell Rabiot this summer.

Nonetheless, the source notes that the Bianconeri are unlikely to receive such enticing offer for a player who’s not exactly considered as a top draw on the market.

Thus, the Frenchman will likely remain at Max Allegri’s disposal for another season. The latter surely wouldn’t mind, as he appreciates the midfielder’s characteristics.

Juve FC say

Despite having different traits, Pogba and Rabiot both prefer to play on the left side of a midfield trio.

While Pogba’s injury could allow his compatriot to regain his starting berth, the emergence of young players like Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli suggest that Rabiot will have to offer more on the pitch to earn a regular spot.