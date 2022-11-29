Juventus takes a 6% hit on the stock market after board resignation

Juventus has suffered a 6% loss in their value on the stock market, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri were rocked by news of Andrea Agnelli and their Board of Directors resigning yesterday.

The news shocked their fans and sent their share price tumbling, according to the report. There is a need for stability at the club as quickly as possible.

The report says their value fell from 0.2606 euros per share to 0.2532 euros per share as soon as the news broke.

The Bianconeri have had several legal battles recently and the latest, which has forced out the club’s board, is a case of false accounting.

Juve will now look to navigate the next few weeks without a board until the start of next year when a new one will be assembled.

Juve FC Says

The decision to resign was shocking, but it clearly was the best option for the previous board, which is why they took the decision.

Hopefully, we will be able to overcome this problem and continue to perform well on the pitch when the players return for competitive action in January.

For now, we need to support our players at the World Cup to distract ourselves from the troubles around the club.