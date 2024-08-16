Juventus is determined to offload Federico Chiesa and has now taken a firm stance regarding his departure.

The winger appears inclined to let his contract run down, something the Bianconeri are keen to avoid, as they believe he is too valuable to lose for free.

Chiesa is seeking a move to a club that competes in the Champions League and can meet his salary demands.

However, a lack of suitable suitors has led Juventus to adopt a tougher approach in an effort to make him take the situation seriously.

According to Football Italia, Juve has now banished Chiesa from first-team training and plans to freeze him out of the club’s activities until he secures a transfer.

Both AC Milan and AS Roma have shown interest in signing him in recent months, but the attacker has been hesitant to join either club.

Given his current situation and the risk of being sidelined for a year, Chiesa may now reconsider those offers.

Juventus aims to sign at least one more winger before the transfer window closes, and selling Chiesa would provide the funds needed to facilitate that move.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has to leave, and we must do all we can to get him to accept an offer to leave the club during this transfer window.