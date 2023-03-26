Juventus takes first step to sign Premier League winger

Wilfried Gnonto could play in Serie A next season as he attracts the attention of top clubs in the Italian top flight and Juventus is one of them.

The black and whites have followed him for some time now as he makes an impression in the Premier League for Leeds.

Gnonto is one of Italy’s finest players abroad and continues to show he can deliver in a tough competition like the Premier League.

The Whites signed him for less than 5m euros and Juve is now looking to add him to their squad, with a report on Football Italia claiming the black and whites have already made contact with his entourage over the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Gnonto has been exciting to watch and he is one player often being talked about for delivering top performances in England.

If he joins us, we will have one more potent attacker in our squad and he might even perform better in Serie A than he is doing in the English top flight now.

It would be interesting to see how much Leeds would ask for and if we will pay to add him to the group in Turin.