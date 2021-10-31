Juventus takes the lead in the race for coveted midfielder

Paul Pogba is one of the most coveted soon-to-be free agents in Europe and Juventus could now secure his return.

Despite interest from clubs across the continent, Sport Italia via Football Italia says Juve is his first choice as the next club he would play for.

The report says the midfielder will not sign a new Manchester United deal and is now headed for a second stint in Turin.

Juve’s midfield has missed Pogba since he left in 2016 and he could help them stop the current rot at the club.

The Bianconeri has been struggling in this campaign and a top midfielder like Pogba would make a difference.

Juve FC Say

Although he wants to return to Turin, being a free agent means clubs would inundate him with offers.

The Bianconeri will have to put together a sweet financial offer for him to give him more reasons to want to come.

Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal has proven that the club might not have as much money as before.

They would probably need to make Pogba the club’s highest earner to win the race for his signature.

His willingness to come is a great first step. It is left for Juve to make the transfer happen now.