With no top-tier manager currently available in Serie A, Juventus may be forced to extend their search beyond Italy as they look to appoint a new head coach.

Despite having a squad featuring some of the finest players in the country, the Bianconeri find themselves in a difficult position, largely due to a series of managerial missteps. Juventus had hoped to usher in a new era of footballing identity during the summer by appointing Thiago Motta. However, the former midfielder failed to meet expectations and has since been replaced.

Igor Tudor was brought in as his successor, but there is little indication that the Croatian will remain in the role beyond the current season. Questions continue to be raised about his suitability for a long-term project, and Juventus are actively considering other candidates.

Juventus Consider Foreign Options Amid Lack of Domestic Candidates

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the latest name to emerge as a potential target is Bruno Genesio. The current Lille manager has earned recognition for his work in France, even though his team has not captured the league title. Juventus reportedly believe that he may offer a more tactical and effective approach than Tudor.

The club are under pressure to make a swift and sound decision, especially with their recent history of coaching changes failing to deliver the desired progress. The search for a manager capable of restoring Juventus to its former dominance continues, but opinions are divided.

Uncertainty Surrounding Tudor’s Future

There are suggestions that Juventus should avoid another underwhelming appointment. “We need a manager who knows how to win trophies, and Genesio does not seem to have that,” one view states. Others believe that continuity might be preferable to yet another external gamble: “We should stick to Tudor instead of going to France and returning with another mediocre manager.”

While Tudor has met short-term expectations, the belief remains that he will not elevate the team significantly above the level they reached under Motta. The club now faces a crucial decision that could shape its near-term future, as it seeks to stabilise and prepare for the upcoming challenges at both domestic and international levels.