Juventus takes their right-back search to the Premier League

Juventus has been on the lookout for a new right back in the last few weeks and their search has landed in the Premier League.

The Bianconeri want to bolster their squad and have recently been linked to several players.

Juve knows they must get a good player for that spot on their team and have been working hard to identify targets.

The Bianconeri have added Arsenal man Takehiro Tomiyasu to their list, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The full-back has been playing little at his regular spot this term and has had chances at left-back instead.

Arsenal has depth in defence and Juve hopes they can convince them to sell Tomiyasu.

Juve FC Says

Tomiyasu has been a fine player for Arsenal and has Serie A experience, having played for Bologna before now.

The defender could do a job for us, considering he has developed further by playing in a tough competition like the Premier League.

However, the Gunners want to become the top club in England again and it will be difficult for them to agree to sell him to us, except for a huge transfer fee.

Every good player costs money and if he is the best option on our list, we must be willing to splash the cash to sign him.