Juventus watched as Dusan Vlahovic led them to victory in the Coppa Italia final yesterday against Atalanta.

The Bianconeri striker has been in fantastic form for much of this season, delivering top performances that show why they spent so much on him.

He was the club’s most dangerous player during their game against Atalanta in the Italian Cup final last night.

He scored the only goal of the game and had another strike disallowed for offside.

Juve wanted to sell Vlahovic last summer, and some reports have suggested he might be put up for sale again this summer.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the men in black and white have now taken DV9 off the market.

The report claims Juve now considers him a major asset to keep and build the team around, and the Bianconeri will not sell him.

However, DV9 must be willing to negotiate a new contract because Juventus cannot afford the 12 million euros they are expected to start paying him from next season.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been fantastic in this campaign, and he deserves to remain on our team because he loves life at the Allianz Stadium.