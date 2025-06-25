Juventus continues to assess its transfer targets carefully, and Jadon Sancho is one of the most talked-about names linked with a move to Turin this summer. The winger has not enjoyed the best of spells at Manchester United, and it now seems that both parties are ready to part ways.

Sancho has long been admired by Juventus, who are hoping to add creativity and flair to their team ahead of the new campaign. The Bianconeri understand they need to reinforce their attacking department to be competitive across all competitions, especially as they prepare for the next stage of their Club World Cup adventure and return to European football.

Sancho no longer fits at Manchester United

Sancho spent the second half of the 2023/2024 season back on loan at Borussia Dortmund, a club where he enjoyed some of the best performances of his career. His return to the German side helped them reach the Champions League final, which served as a timely reminder of his capabilities when playing in the right environment.

Despite that strong finish to the season, Manchester United remains unmoved in its stance. The club is ready to cut ties with the England international, and Chelsea, who were also linked with him, have reportedly decided not to pursue a permanent deal. Juventus could now benefit from this situation and attempt to lure Sancho to Italy.

Concerns remain over Sancho’s mentality

While the talent of Sancho is unquestionable, doubts remain about his ability to perform consistently outside of Dortmund. Speaking to Tuttojuve, journalist Tom Collomosse expressed his concerns:

“There is no question about his talent, but his mentality is. There have been some difficulties off the pitch and ultimately he has not achieved much when he has been away from Dortmund. A gamble, in short.”

Juventus must weigh up these concerns before committing to any deal. Sancho has shown he can perform at the highest level, but consistency and off-field focus are areas where he must improve. Whether Juventus decides to take the risk remains to be seen.