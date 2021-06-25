Juventus talked transfer business with Genoa, here are the players discussed

Juventus has started making moves in this transfer window as they bid to give Massimiliano Allegri the right players to work with in the next campaign.

The Bianconeri struggled last season having failed to retain the league title and they nearly missed out on the top four.

They were managed by Andrea Pirlo in that campaign and they have now brought back the more experienced Allegri to help their bid to win the league next season.

One player who might arrive at the club this summer is Manuel Locatelli and Juve held talks with his current club, Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The Green and Blacks aren’t the only club that the Bianconeri had talks with this week and Calciomercato is now reporting that they spoke with Genoa yesterday with regards to player transfers as well.

The Grifins have been doing business with the Bianconeri for some time now and they might exchange players this summer as well.

The report says Juve and Genoa discussed Nicolò Rovella who is currently on loan with them as they consider whether to bring him back early or to allow him to remain there.

Mattia Perin was also discussed, but the report says Juve intends to keep him for now.

The Bianconeri also held talks about Eldor Shomurodov who was first offered to them last season.

The report concludes that we can expect both clubs to strike another transfer deal this summer.