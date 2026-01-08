Juventus are reportedly planning to start a dialogue with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, who is currently running on an expiring contract.

This January, the Bianconeri could pull off a few signings, including bringing Federico Chiesa back to the club, and perhaps recruiting a new midfielder, but no major fireworks are expected.

Nevertheless, club directors Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini could take the opportunity to start planning for next summer.

Juventus planning Marcos Senesi talks

According to Italian journalists Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto (via IlBianconero), Juventus are set to open talks with Senesi and his representatives in the coming days.

The Argentine is a San Lorenzo youth product who has been plying his trade on the European scene since joining Feyenoord in 2019.

After a three-year spell in Rotterdam, Bournemouth paid €15 million to secure his services in the summer of 2022, and he’s been a stalwart at the Vitality Stadium ever since.

However, the 28-year-old is widely expected to part ways with the Cherries at the end of the season. The defender’s contract will expire in June, and the Premier League club hasn’t been able to convince him to sign an extension.

Therefore, Juventus are looking to pounce on the situation by reaching an agreement with Senesi on a free transfer in July. The player would be able to sign a pre-contract with any suitor from February onwards.

The journalists add that Senesi is also a target for Barcelona, as well as English clubs that want to keep him in the Premier League.

Senesi would reunite with former Bournemouth teammate Lloyd Kelly

Interestingly, the Concordia native is a left-footed central defender, just like Lloyd Kelly, who was his teammate at Bournemouth between 2022 and 2024.

During their time together at the club, they were often vying for a starting role, but at times played together thanks to Kelly’s versatility. The Englishman is capable of playing as a full-back as well.

This season, Senesi has made 20 appearances in the Premier League thus far. While he has yet to score a goal, he provided his teammates with four assists.