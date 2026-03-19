Juventus have reportedly contacted super agent Jorge Mendes to enquire about Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The Bianconeri are looking to enrich their midfield department with a quality player. In recent days, Roma stalwart Lorenzo Pellegrini emerged onto the scene, with Luciano Spalletti said to be enticed by a reunion with the 29-year-old.

Nevertheless, most Juventus fans would likely favour the more accomplished Silva, even if he’s on the wrong side of 30.

Juventus contact Jorge Mendes for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese international has been a key player in Pep Guardiola’s team since joining the Cityzens in the summer of 2017.

However, the 32-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, and he’s widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Silva’s situation has naturally aroused the interest of several clubs in Europe and beyond, with Juventus repeatedly mentioned as one of his staunchest admirers.

During his appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel (via IlBianconero), transfer expert Matteo Moretto revealed that the Serie A giants have already opened talks with Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

The attacking midfielder currently earns circa €10 million per season at Man City. However, Juventus won’t be able to offer him similar figures, having recently set the new wage ceiling at €7 million.

Do Juventus stand a chance at landing Silva

If Silva is seeking the most lucrative contract from a financial standpoint, Juventus are unlikely to win the race, especially if the likes of Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League giants were to enter the race.

Nevertheless, Juventus can offer the 32-year-old the opportunity to extend his time at the top level and compete for the highest honours, at least if they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.

On Tuesday, Silva picked up his first red card in Man City colours, getting sent off for a goal-line handball against Real Madrid. Therefore, the playmaker wouldn’t want this to be his last memory in Europe’s elite club competition.