Southampton Technical Director Johannes Spors has emerged as the latest candidate for the Juventus Sporting Director role.

The Bianconeri underwent another managerial overhaul in recent months, with former Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli sent packing on the back of a disappointing campaign.

Damien Comolli was appointed as General Director, and he’s now expected to be elevated to the CEO role in the coming weeks.

Juventus set sights on Southampton Technical Director Johannes Spors

With more tasks on his hands, the Frenchman will be looking to instruct the sporting department to trusted collaborators. He has already appointed his compatriot Francois Modesto as Technical Director, but the Sporting Director’s seat remains vacant.

In recent weeks, Genoa’s Marco Ottolini emerged as the leading candidate for the role, but these links have cooled down in recent days.

On the contrary, Spors has now surfaced as an interesting alternative. According to Sky Sport Switzerland (via JuventusNews24), the Bianconeri have made preliminary talks with the 43-year-old, enquiring about his availability.

Johannes Spors’ career trajectory

The German began his career as a video analyst at Hoffenheim’s second team, before rising to become the first team’s Chief Scout. He then had similar roles at RB Leipzig and Hamburg.

Spors then became associated with 777 Partners, the group that owned several clubs all over the world, including Genoa and Vasco Da Gama. This saw him simultaneously assume various roles at different clubs between 2021 and 2025.

Last February, the Heidelberg native became Southampton’s Technical Director, and he also acts as Global Sports Director at their sister club, Valenciennes.

Therefore, Spors has accumulated vast experience over the past two decades, and he’s been credited for unearthing and poaching top-notch talents like Firmino, Joelinton, Dayot Upamecano and Timo Werner.