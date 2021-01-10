Juventus talks to Genoa about 22-year-old striker

Gianluca Scamacca has emerged as one of Juventus’ striker targets in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo, and the Bianconeri has a lot of businesses to do with Rossoblù.

They are already in talks to complete the signing of Nicolò Rovella who has interested them for some time now and Tuttosport via Calcimercato says while negotiating for Rovella, they asked about Scamacca.

It says that Genoa is happy to do business with Juve for the young striker, however, the offer will have to convince his parent club, Sassuolo before anything can happen.

Juventus wants another striker, and Scamacca is just one of several players that they have targeted.

A move for him would not be so much of a surprise now given that the Bianconeri have been signing younger players recently.

However, in 13 league games for Genoa, he has only managed to score twice and a single assist.

Those numbers aren’t so good to read, in addition to his lack of experience, he might just be one for the future instead of an immediate solution to their current problems.

Arkadiusz Milik and Memphis Depay are two other attackers that Juventus has targeted recently.