Weston McKennie may be approaching the final stage of his time as a Juventus player, with reports indicating that discussions over a new deal remain stalled. The midfielder, who has been part of the club for several seasons, is still not close to reaching an agreement, leaving the possibility of a departure increasingly likely.

Contract uncertainty at Juventus

McKennie has previously been on the verge of leaving Juventus on more than one occasion, yet each time he managed to fight his way back into relevance within the squad. Despite these recoveries, the current circumstances suggest that this might indeed be his last season with the Bianconeri. His contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and with negotiations at a standstill, the situation appears difficult to resolve.

Throughout his time at Juventus, McKennie has often proven to be a reliable and versatile figure. He has shown the ability to step into different roles across the pitch at the Allianz Stadium, providing the team with valuable flexibility. The club has recognised his contributions, yet the absence of a new agreement raises questions over his long-term future.

The managerial changes at Juventus have also had an impact on his opportunities. He has not been a starter so far this season, featuring for only a few minutes across two matches. Such limited involvement has inevitably cast further doubt on his role moving forward.

Talks frozen and future in doubt

According to Tuttomercatoweb, discussions regarding a contract extension are currently at a standstill, with no progress made towards an agreement. The report further explains that the situation appears to be heading towards a separation between player and club.

It was noted that McKennie has been an important player, but there will always come a point when an era concludes. In this case, his departure might represent the best solution for all parties. This perspective underlines both the respect for his service and the realism surrounding Juventus’s current position.

As things stand, the uncertainty continues, and unless a breakthrough is made soon, Weston McKennie’s spell at Juventus could be approaching its conclusion.