Juventus secured a 1-1 draw against Lille in the Champions League this evening, ensuring the Ligue 1 side couldn’t add them to their list of big-name victims.

Lille set the tone early, with Jonathan David firing a warning shot that signalled their intent. Having already defeated Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Lille’s threat was well known, and Juventus came prepared.

The Bianconeri quickly showed they hadn’t travelled to France to lose, with Dusan Vlahovic finding the net—only for it to be ruled offside.

Lille responded immediately as David scored with a sharp finish, giving them the lead.

Juventus then took control of the game, with Vlahovic forcing a fine save and Teun Koopmeiners having another goal disallowed for offside. A Juventus equaliser seemed inevitable, but despite relentless efforts, they entered halftime trailing.

After the break, Juve continued pressing for an equaliser, while Lille remained composed, solid in and out of possession. A brilliant moment from Francisco Conceicao earned Juve a penalty, which Vlahovic confidently converted to level the score.

With the game finely poised, Juventus pushed for a winner, though Lille also created chances that kept the contest tense.

In the end, both teams fought hard but couldn’t find a decisive goal, sharing the points in a well-contested draw.