Juventus target Jaka Bijol has hailed Gleison Bremer as the best defender in Serie A, further underlining the Brazilian’s importance to the Bianconeri. Bremer, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season with a serious injury, leaves a significant void in Juve’s backline, and the club is now actively searching for a replacement in the upcoming transfer window. Among their targets, Udinese’s Bijol is reportedly at the top of their wishlist.

Juve’s head coach Thiago Motta has been managing the current defensive options as best as possible but will undoubtedly require reinforcements to remain competitive in both Serie A and the Champions League. The absence of Bremer, widely regarded as one of the league’s top defenders, has been a major setback for Juventus. Bijol, who has caught the attention of the Turin-based club, acknowledged Bremer’s exceptional quality in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Italian Football Podcast, Bijol said, “The best defender in Serie A is Bremer, but unfortunately he got injured. However, I think he is proving to be one of the best defenders in Serie A, if not the best.”

The praise highlights the high regard Bremer commands among his peers and reinforces the challenge Juventus faces in compensating for his loss. Bremer’s dominance in defence has been a key factor in Juventus’s performances, and his absence is keenly felt, as the team’s struggles without him have shown. Bijol’s recognition of Bremer’s abilities is a testament to the Brazilian’s impact, and it explains why Juve is prioritizing defensive reinforcements.

Had Bremer remained fit, Juventus’s standing in both the Serie A and Champions League tables might have been considerably stronger. His injury not only affects the team’s current performance but also underscores the urgency for Juventus to secure a capable replacement like Bijol in January.