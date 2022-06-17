Nicolo Zaniolo has admitted he enjoys the interest of Juventus and other suitors because they serve as a motivation to him.

He has recovered from two serious career injuries to become one of the most important players at AS Roma.

He scored the goal that ended their wait for a trophy with the UEFA Conference League win.

But this could also be his last season with them, as Juve considers making a move for the former Inter Milan protégé.

The Bianconeri has just lost Paulo Dybala and a technically impressive player like Zaniolo could fill the void left behind by the Argentinian.

He knows clubs want to sign him, but says he is focused on getting better. The Azzurri star said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The interest of the big teams makes me happy: if they think of you, it means that you are worth it. And this no, it does not distract me or make me go crazy. Rather, I train even more motivated: I want to show that it is right to be approached with these top clubs.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is top class and he can fill in at our attack if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, he is still developing and probably needs to spend one more season at Roma before we move for him.

An already established player like Angel di Maria is a better option to add to our squad at this stage of our rebuild.