Juventus target admits he is happy where he is now

Antonio Rudiger is not allowing talks about his future to distract him amidst interest from Juventus.

The German would be a free agent at the end of this season, and several clubs want to sign him.

He is likely to leave Chelsea this summer because the Blues’ owner has been sanctioned, and it prohibits them from renewing the contract of their players.

This is a major blow to keeping their soon-to-be free agents, including Rudiger.

As Juventus ponders signing him in the summer for free, the defender has now revealed he is happy where he is and is focusing on helping his present employer for now.

He said via Tuttojuve: “My future? At the moment I am here, I have always said that I’m happy here and we’ll see what to do in the future.”

Juve should start work in the background to bring Rudiger to Turin on a free transfer.

The defender is one of the finest in Europe, and he can easily replace any of our ageing centre-backs.

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are getting old, and they have become injury-prone.

We need to find a replacement for them as soon as we can.