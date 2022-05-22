Juventus has been handed a small boost as they look to complete the free signing of Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara after he revealed he was leaving OM.

The Frenchman, who is adept at playing in midfield and defence, has been on the radar of most top European clubs in the last year.

He has long refused to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 side, and he would now leave them for nothing.

Speaking about his future recently, he explained that he has not signed a new deal because he wants to challenge himself in a new league.

He tells Telefoot, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I intend to play in a new league for which I have decided to leave Marseille.

“I will soon reveal to everyone what my new team will be.”

Juve FC Says

The 22-year-old is so mature on the ball, and he plays with a swagger and confidence that makes him appear older than his age.

Juve has been targeting players within his age bracket, and we need to add him to our squad as well.

He would come to the Allianz Stadium with so much experience because he has been a regular for Marseille for most of his senior career at the club.