Juventus target admits he is moving to Europe in July

Juventus’ transfer target Mateo Retegui has admitted he will likely be on the move in July.

The Boca Juniors star is playing on loan at Tigre and has been in outstanding form at his temporary home.

His performances there earned him a call-up to the Italy national team and he is now the country’s main goal-scorer.

A move to Europe is next on his agenda and Juve wants to add him to their attack.

The Bianconeri are not the only club keen on a move for him as he develops well in South America.

He knows there is interest from several clubs and is now eyeing a transfer to Europe, although he remains focused on his present employers.

Retegui says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Now I’m very calm, I try not to think about it too much. I know a transfer is likely in July, but I have my head to the Tiger. I am focused on the club, I really want to play and score goals, I want the club to do well. The Nations League in June? If they call me, I will try to do my best. If not, I’ll cheer from here.”

Juve FC Says

Retegui has been in superb form for Tigre and does well for the national team, which clearly shows he can perform in Europe.

We might have to offload one of our underperforming attackers before we add him to our group because we have too many misfiring strikers.