Juventus target Milan Skriniar has expressed frustration over his lack of playing time at Paris Saint-Germain. After a long pursuit by PSG, the former Inter Milan defender joined the French club but has struggled to secure a regular spot in Luis Enrique’s lineup.

Juventus had been interested in signing Skriniar before his move to PSG, but he chose to take on a new challenge in Ligue 1. However, with his current difficulties in Paris, Juve is now considering a January approach for the centre-back.

The Bianconeri are dealing with the long-term injury of Gleison Bremer and view Skriniar as a potential solution to strengthen their defence for the remainder of the season.

The Slovakian might be open to the move and recently spoke about his situation, saying, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Mentally, I would say I’m fine. I’m not happy with this situation, but the only thing I can control is my work in training. I have to be ready when needed. I try to be in the best shape possible.

“I’m happy to be in Paris, but I’m sorry I don’t have more minutes available,”

Juve FC Says

Skriniar will be a fine addition to our squad. He already has plenty of Serie A experience and will certainly be comfortable in the league.