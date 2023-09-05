Tommaso Baldanzi has emerged as Juventus’ primary transfer target for the upcoming season, with the 20-year-old midfielder impressing during his development at Empoli.

Regarded as one of Italy’s most promising young talents, Baldanzi caught Juventus’ attention during the summer transfer window. However, a move didn’t materialise, and he has continued to flourish at Empoli, where he plays a pivotal role.

The midfielder’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with several top Italian clubs expressing interest. Empoli has a history of nurturing young talent and being open to selling their prized assets when elite clubs come calling, and Baldanzi is expected to be their next significant sale.

In discussions about his future, Baldanzi has made it clear that he aspires to play for a top club in the future.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“There have been many players at Empoli who were fortunate enough to go to big clubs. I am very happy to have stayed here this season, but obviously, I hope to be the next to leave Empoli for a big club.

“Personally, so far I have not received any calls.”

Juve FC Says

The best youngsters in the country will earn moves to the nation’s top sides, and Baldanzi knows clubs are watching.

If he develops further and does well this season, we will certainly move for him in the next transfer window.