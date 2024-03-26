Juventus target Nicolò Zaniolo has spoken about his future and admits he misses Serie A and wants to return.

The attacker has been on Juventus’ radar since his time at AS Roma and confessed to being a Bianconeri supporter.

Some fans had expected the club to sign him as a replacement for Paulo Dybala when the Argentine left the club, but he moved to Galatasaray in Turkey instead.

He is spending this season on loan at Aston Villa in the Premier League, where he has not started many games.

The attacker is expected to return to Galatasaray at the end of the season, with Villa not expected to make his transfer permanent.

He has now admitted that he misses playing in Serie A and would jump at the chance to come back.

Zaniolo said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I want Serie A back.”

Adding: “I miss Italy a lot: the family, friends, my son… But now it’s up to the clubs to define my future, the card is owned by Galatasaray.”

This is an indirect come-and-get-me plea and if we remain keen on a move for Zaniolo, this would be a very good time to add him to our group.

The attacker has struggled in England, but he had a good time in Italy and a return could spring him back to life.