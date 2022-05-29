Juventus could miss out on the signature of Gleison Bremer as he closes in on a move to Inter Milan.

The defender has been one of the best in Italy in this campaign, and Juve has followed him closely.

He signed a contract extension with Torino last season, but it will not stop them from cashing in on him and they seem close to doing that.

Despite interest from Juve, Tuttomercatoweb claims Inter has reached an agreement with him worth 3m euros per season and they just have to agree with Inter for his signature now.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been a great defender and he would be good to add to our squad in this summer transfer window, especially as we lose Giorgio Chiellini.

However, Torino will always choose to sell a player to another club instead of Juve and we shouldn’t be surprised that he is leaning towards Inter.

We can still sign the Brazilian if we can get him to agree to join us instead, but time is running out on us achieving that.

We probably need to turn our focus to other transfer targets now and see which other defender we can add to the squad in the summer.