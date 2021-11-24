Juventus target appear to rule out January transfer

Dusan Vlahovic has insisted that his target is to bring Fiorentina back into Europe, seemingly ruling out an exit despite links to Juventus amongst others.

The Old Lady are believed to be amongst the front runners to sign the Serbian international, who has seemingly decided that his future lay away from La Viola.

Fiorentina will now be planning how to maximise their asset, with reports that he could be sold in the coming window, but the player seems to have set himself the challenge of firing his side into Europe before departing.

“We are all working hard and want to get back into Europe, because Fiorentina haven’t played in Europe for many years and it’d be a great success for the club,” he told Telegraph.rs (via Football Italia).

“I think this group of players and staff deserves it and we’ll do our best to achieve some of the objectives we have set for ourselves.

“I have reached a level in football where every little detail counts, so I am very careful with my nutrition and training routine.”

This will likely be a boost to the Old Lady, with some reports seeming to claim that our finances may struggle to match certain offers from clubs such as Arsenal or Tottenham in the coming window, with our recent budgets having been stretched somewhat, with some recovery still needed after the losses taken via the Coronavirus pandemic also.

You would also expect their asking price to come down as we draw closer to the end of his deal in Florence, with just one year remaining on his deal at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether we will be able to strike a deal for his signature, but I certainly hope that we can make the possibility a reality as he could well prove to be one of the best strikers in world football in the coming years.

Patrick