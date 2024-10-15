Milan Skriniar during the Ligue 1 football match Paris Saint-Germain PSG VS Toulouse TFC on May 12, 2024 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM

Juventus wants to sign Milan Skriniar at least on loan for the second half of this season after losing Gleison Bremer.

As one of the quality defenders in Europe, Skriniar can replace Bremer for the rest of the season, and Juventus is hopeful that they can secure an agreement with PSG.

The Old Lady wants a short-term loan deal, which PSG should agree to, considering that he is not such an important player for them.

Skriniar has been open about his dissatisfaction with his current situation at the French club, which has opened the door for other clubs to sign him.

However, in a recent interview, he seemed to be prepared to wait and fight for his place in the PSG team.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I am fine. The situation is what it is and I am certainly not happy, but the only thing I can influence is that I will continue to train well and work hard”.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar will be a fine player for us if we add him to our squad, but the defender must want the move before we progress because there is no point in signing a player who doesn’t exactly want to join us.