Juventus target Albert Gudmundsson has admitted that he has always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, as clubs have been following him closely this season.

The Bianconeri are looking to add the Genoa and Iceland international to their squad at the end of this season.

They face competition from other Serie A clubs, including Fiorentina and Inter Milan.

However, they should probably be more concerned about the interest he has attracted from Premier League clubs.

Tottenham is also keen to add him to their squad for a good fee, and the Lilywhites might just be the favorites for his signature.

The attacker recently broke his silence about his desire to play in the Premier League and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Since I was a child, my dream has always been to play in the Premier League one day.

“But since I moved to Italy, the situation has changed a bit. I really like the country, I like the championship, I like football, I like life here, to be honest I’m anxious to leave Italy . If I have to leave the country and this club ( Genoa, ed. ), it must be for something better because I really feel like myself and I’m happy here.”

Juve FC Says

Premier League clubs are almost always at the advantage because most footballers dream about playing in England’s top flight.

So, as things stand, Spurs are ahead of us in the race to sign him and he will jump at the chance to join them over us if the opportunity arises.