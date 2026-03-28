Parma star Mateo Pellegrino has attracted significant attention from Juventus and several top Italian clubs, with a potential move expected in the summer. The forward has established himself as one of Parma’s most important players since joining the club, delivering consistently strong performances.

His influence within the team has grown steadily, making him a key figure in their attacking setup. As a result, interest in his services has intensified, with Juventus closely monitoring his development in recent months.

Juventus Interest in Pellegrino

Juventus believe Pellegrino has the qualities required to succeed at the highest level and is keen to explore the possibility of bringing him to Turin. The club values his technical ability, work rate, and potential, viewing him as a player who could strengthen their squad.

The Old Lady is expected to be active in the transfer market, with plans to sign several players, including targets from Serie A. Pellegrino is firmly on their shortlist, and the club will continue to assess his performances during the final weeks of the season.

Should he maintain his current level, Juventus are likely to step up its interest and attempt to secure his signature. Their long-standing strategy of recruiting emerging talent from within the league aligns with their pursuit of the Parma attacker.

Player Focus and Future Uncertainty

As reported by Calciomercato, Pellegrino has remained calm about his future despite growing speculation. He said:

“How long will I stay in Parma? I’m calm. I don’t like to look far ahead because you lose the beauty of the moment. Today, my focus is on tomorrow’s training. I don’t know how long I’ll be here yet.”

His comments reflect a composed approach, with his immediate priority centred on maintaining his performances rather than focusing on transfer rumours. This mindset has contributed to his continued development and consistency on the pitch.

Nevertheless, given his current form and the level of interest from leading clubs, it may prove difficult for Parma to retain him. If he continues to impress, a move to a bigger side appears increasingly likely in the near future.