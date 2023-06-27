Juventus target Chelsea outcast as a potential replacement for Vlahovic

Juventus is reportedly considering a stunning swoop for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku if they decide to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic. As per The Telegraph, this unexpected move could see the 30-year-old Belgian international joining Juventus as a replacement for Vlahovic, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

Lukaku’s future is currently in limbo, despite his desire to continue playing for Inter Milan. The Belgian striker is hopeful of convincing Chelsea to agree to another loan move to the Nerazzurri, even expressing a willingness to accept reduced wages for the transfer to occur. However, Chelsea has firmly rejected Inter Milan’s offers, preferring to sell Lukaku outright rather than loaning him for a second time.

The big question now arises whether Inter Milan will make a bid to purchase Lukaku permanently or secure his services on a loan deal with a purchase obligation. Should Inter fail to do so, Chelsea may not be inclined to send Lukaku back to the Nerazzurri, opening up opportunities for other clubs to pursue the striker.

While Lukaku is rumoured to reject a move to another fierce rival, AC Milan, Juventus could emerge as an unexpected destination for the Belgian striker. The uncertainty surrounding the future of Vlahovic at Juventus has led the club to search for a potential replacement, and Lukaku could be a target for the Turin-based club if they decide to sell the Serbian.

The coming weeks will provide further clarity on the situation and determine whether Lukaku will indeed make a surprising switch to Juventus for the upcoming season.