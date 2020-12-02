Juventus target clarifies his position on a possible transfer in January 

Houssem Aouar has been on the radar of Juventus and some other top sides in recent seasons (Forbes).

The French midfielder showed the Bianconeri what they are missing when he helped Lyon knock out the Italian champions from the Champions League last season.

Being a selling club, Lyon was open to offers for the midfielder in the last transfer window, and he also came close to leaving them before a move to Arsenal broke down close to the end of the transfer window.

The midfielder has remained with the French side for now, and there have been talks that he might move again in the next transfer window.

Juventus is one team that can land him if that happens, but the player has just ruled out a move away from his current team in the next transfer window.

He spoke to the French media outlet, RMC recently and made it clear that he will remain at his present team until the summer.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: ” I will stay until next summer, at least. Arsenal? No regrets.”

The summer also makes it easier for Juve to clinch him as they would have gotten rid of Sami Khedira at the time, and probably other players too.